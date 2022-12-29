The online application window for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) in various departments will be closed by State Bank of India (SBI) today, 29 December. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official career website of SBI – sbi.co.in. The SBI SCO recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 54 vacancies. The online test is tentatively scheduled to be held in January or February 2023. Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC category need to pay a fee of Rs 750, while SC/ ST/ PWD category applicants are exempted from the fee payment.

For more details regarding the SBI SCO recruitment 2022, see the advertisements mentioned below:

https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/25386736/08122022_GITC+Ad+No.CRPD-SCO-2022-23-%2824%29.pdf/3ffea433-1ba8-7ca1-fea2-d4c4de0252d7?t=1670498925828

https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/25386736/08122022_Advt.+SCO-2022-23-27.pdf/621804ed-183d-1659-d654-018aedc20041?t=1670495290488

https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/25386736/08122022_Advt.+SCO-2022-23-28.pdf/fa585737-5304-edf0-4efd-03b5ff585f94?t=1670497740645

Steps to apply for the SBI SCO post

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in and click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS” Post.

Step 2: After this, continue by selecting the “Apply Online” link.

Step 3: After this, register and continue with the application process.

Step 4: Fill the form properly, upload the required documents, and pay the SBI application fee.

Step 5: Then, submit the SBI CO form, and take out a hardcopy for future reference.

Here are the direct links to apply for the posts:

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbisconov22/

https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2022-23-27/apply

https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2022-23-28/apply

Age limit and selection process

Candidates need to be between 21 and 35 years as of 31 July 2022 for the following posts:

For regular positions:

Deputy Manager (Database Administrator)

Deputy Manager (Infrastructure Engineer)

Deputy Manager (WAS Administrator)

Deputy Manager (Java Developer)

The selection process for the above posts involves online written examination and interview.

For contractual positions, the aspirants will be selected based on shortlisting of forms, interviews and CTC negotiation. Check the posts here:

Senior Executive (Frontend Angular Developer)

Senior Executive (Technical Support)

Executive (Technical Support)

Senior Executive (PL & SQL Developer)

Senior Executive (Java Developer)

Senior Special Executive (Technology Architect)

Furthermore, the age limit is between 25 and 35 years for the post of Sector Credit Specialist. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of shortlisting and interview.

The age limit is 40 to 55 years for the post of Data Protection Officer, while it is 35 to 45 years for the post of Assistant Data Protection Officer. It should be noted that these two positions are contractual. The selection process for these posts involves shortlisting, interview and CTC negotiation.

General Instructions

Appointment of the selected candidates is provisional and subject to them being declared medically fit according to the bank’s requirements.

Candidates have been advised to keep their e-mail ID active to receive communication regarding call letters, interview date and more.

It should be noted that SBI is not liable for any delay in receipt or loss of any communication.

If selected, candidates need to produce a proper discharge certificate from the employer during the time of taking up the appointment.

A candidate is not entitled to be called for an interview by merely fitting the eligibility norms. The bank has the right to call only the requisite number of applicants for the interview on the basis of their qualification, suitability, experience, etc.

