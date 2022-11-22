The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened the online registration window for recruitment to the post of Manager (Credit Analyst). Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of SBI. The last date to submit the application forms is 12 December 2022. While applying for the post, candidates are advised to upload all required documents including a resume, caste certificate, EWS Certificate, PWD Certificate (if applicable), ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, and experience letter among others. Those who fail to provide the above documents will not be considered for shortlisting/interview. Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill up a total of 55 Manager posts in the organisation.

It is to be noted that the number of openings including reserved vacancies is provisional and may differ according to the actual requirement of the bank. Aspirants showing interest in these vacancies should not be less than 25 years of age and not more than 35 years as on 30 June 2022.

Find the official notice here.

Check out the steps to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to SBI’s career page.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads – “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS -CREDIT ANALYST”.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 4: Then register yourself and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: To complete the process, candidates will have to upload all the documents and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Finally, submit the form as asked and keep a printout of the confirmation page for further need.

Find the direct link here:

https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2022-23-25/apply

Apart from age criteria, candidates need to be graduates in any discipline from a government recognised university or institution. Those from the General/EWS/OBC category have to pay an application fee and intimation charges (Non-refundable) of Rs 750. There are no fees or intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

For more details on education qualifications, skill set, selection process, category-wise vacancy, roles, and responsibilities among others are mentioned in the notification. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying.

