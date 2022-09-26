SBI Recruitment 2022: Deadline for 5,008 Junior Associate posts closes tomorrow; details here
Candidates applying for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 posts from the General/ OBC/ EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. However, the application fee has been exempted for the SC/ ST/ PwBD, ESM/DESM candidates
The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the online application process for recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) tomorrow, 27 September. Candidates who haven’t applied yet can do so by visiting the careers portal of the SBI at sbi.co.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in. Only people between the ages 20 and 28 years can apply for the Junior Associate posts. They also have to be graduates in any discipline from a recognised university, or have an equivalent qualification. The selection process will be based on a preliminary exam which will be conducted in November (tentatively). While the Main exam for the same will be held in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively).
Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associates in the organisation. Candidates are advised to read the notification completely for more details on educational qualifications, selection process, and salary structure among others.
Read the notification here.
State-wise vacancy details for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: (Total 5,008 posts)
Maharashtra – 747 posts
Uttar Pradesh – 631 vacancies
Madhya Pradesh – 389 positions
Tamil Nadu – 355 openings
Gujarat – 353 posts
West Bengal – 340 vacancies
Karnataka – 316 positions
Rajasthan – 284 openings
Kerala – 270 posts
Assam – 258 vacancies
Telangana – 225 positions
Odisha – 170 openings
Punjab – 130 posts
Uttarakhand – 120 vacancies
Chhattisgarh – 92 positions
Himachal Pradesh – 55 openings
Goa – 50 posts
Jammu & Kashmir – 35 vacancies
Delhi – 32 positions
Manipur – 28 openings
Sikkim – 26 posts
Meghalaya – 23 vacancies
Andhra Pradesh – 15 positions
Nagaland – 15 openings
Andaman & Nicobar Islands – 10 posts
Mizoram – 10 vacancies
Tripura – 10 position
Pondicherry – 7 openings
Haryana – 5 posts
Daman & Diu – 4 vacancies
Lakshadweep – 3 positions
Check how to apply for SBI Clerk recruitment 2022:
- Visit the SBI Career portal
- Search and click on the link that reads – ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’
- On the new page, candidates have to register and log in to apply
- Then, fill out the application form and also pay the required application fee
- Finally, submit the form and keep a print of the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 for future purposes.
