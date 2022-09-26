The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the online application process for recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) tomorrow, 27 September. Candidates who haven’t applied yet can do so by visiting the careers portal of the SBI at sbi.co.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in. Only people between the ages 20 and 28 years can apply for the Junior Associate posts. They also have to be graduates in any discipline from a recognised university, or have an equivalent qualification. The selection process will be based on a preliminary exam which will be conducted in November (tentatively). While the Main exam for the same will be held in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively).

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill a total of 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associates in the organisation. Candidates are advised to read the notification completely for more details on educational qualifications, selection process, and salary structure among others.

Read the notification here.

State-wise vacancy details for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: (Total 5,008 posts)

Maharashtra – 747 posts

Uttar Pradesh – 631 vacancies

Madhya Pradesh – 389 positions

Tamil Nadu – 355 openings

Gujarat – 353 posts

West Bengal – 340 vacancies

Karnataka – 316 positions

Rajasthan – 284 openings

Kerala – 270 posts

Assam – 258 vacancies

Telangana – 225 positions

Odisha – 170 openings

Punjab – 130 posts

Uttarakhand – 120 vacancies

Chhattisgarh – 92 positions

Himachal Pradesh – 55 openings

Goa – 50 posts

Jammu & Kashmir – 35 vacancies

Delhi – 32 positions

Manipur – 28 openings

Sikkim – 26 posts

Meghalaya – 23 vacancies

Andhra Pradesh – 15 positions

Nagaland – 15 openings

Andaman & Nicobar Islands – 10 posts

Mizoram – 10 vacancies

Tripura – 10 position

Pondicherry – 7 openings

Haryana – 5 posts

Daman & Diu – 4 vacancies

Lakshadweep – 3 positions

Candidates applying for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 posts from the General/ OBC/ EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. However, the application fee has been exempted for the SC/ ST/ PwBD, ESM/DESM candidates.

Check how to apply for SBI Clerk recruitment 2022:

Visit the SBI Career portal

Search and click on the link that reads – ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’

On the new page, candidates have to register and log in to apply

Then, fill out the application form and also pay the required application fee

Finally, submit the form and keep a print of the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 for future purposes.

