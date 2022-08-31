The State Bank of India(SBI) has notified recruitment for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers for the Wealth Management Business. Interested candidates can apply at the official web portal of the bank at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers

The State Bank of India(SBI) has notified recruitment for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers for the Wealth Management Business. Interested candidates can apply at the official web portal of the bank at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers. The registration process for a total of 665 notified vacancies will be closed on 20 September 2022. 75 vacancies are for the position of Customer Relationship Executive, 12 vacancies are for the post of Regional Head and 37 for Relationship Manager (Team Lead). In addition to these 147 vacancies have been notified for Senior Relationship Manager, 52 for Investment Officer, 2 for Project Development Manager (Business) and 335 for Relationship Manager. 2 vacancies for Manager (Business Development), 1 for Manager (Business Process) and 2 for Central Operations Team – Support have also been notified. However, aspirants need to check the eligibility criteria and other conditions before they apply for any of the vacancies.

Here is the official notice released by SBI

What are the steps to apply for the SBI Vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Visit the Careers section on SBI homepage.

Step 3: Click on Join SBI and then on current openings.

Step 4: Go to the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS.”

Step 5: Click on Apply Online and fill in the application form.

Step 6: Upload your documents.

Step 7: Pay the SBI application fee.

Step 8: Download the SBI application form for future use.

What is the application fee?

An application fees and intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of Rs 750 are applicable for General/EWS/OBC while no such fee will be charged from SC/ ST and PwD candidates.

SBI had earlier released the SBI SO Recruitment notification on its official website on 30 August. As per the official notification PDF, the recruitment drive aimed to fill a total of 714 posts of the SBI SO.



