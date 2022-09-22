SBI Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 1,673 PO posts, read notice

The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) posts. Candidates who are interested can apply for the SBI PO recruitment 2022 through the official website at sbi.co.in. Applicants are advised to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in three Phases – Phase-I, Phase-II, and Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase II. Those who are further shortlisted after Phase II will be subsequently called for Phase III. Candidates who are selected may be posted anywhere across the country. The deadline to apply for the Probationary Officer posts is 12 October 2022.

SBI plans to fill up a total of 1,673 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. Candidates, who aspire to join SBI as a Probationary Officer, can apply after carefully reading the advertisement regarding eligibility criteria, online registration processes, issuance of call letters, process, the pattern of examinations/ interview, and payment of application fee among others. Applicants should also ensure that they fulfill the stipulated criteria and follow the prescribed processes.

Read the official recruitment notification.

Vacancy Details (1,673 posts):

-Regular vacancy: 1,600 Posts

-Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts

The selection process includes a preliminary exam, main examination, and psychometric test.

Check how to apply for the SBI PO Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to sbi.com.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS”.

Step 3: The SBI 2022 registration window will open. Following that candidates have to register themselves and log in with the registration number and password.

Step 4: Fill up the SBI PO 2022 application form as asked.

Step 5: Submit all the documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Finally, submit the form.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the form for future use.

Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC category will pay an application fee of Rs 750. Those from the SC/ ST/ PwBD category have been exempted from the above charges. The application fee once paid will ‘NOT’ be refunded under any circumstance.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.