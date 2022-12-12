SBI Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 55 Manager posts ends today, check direct link here
SBI plans to fill up a total of 55 manager posts through this recruitment campaign. Applicants can apply by visiting the official website of SBI
The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Manager (Credit Analyst) today, 12 December. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of SBI. “The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee,” reads the notification. While applying for the post, candidates will have to upload all necessary documents including educational qualification, experience, resume, ID proof, age proof, caste certificate, EWS Certificate, and PWD Certificate (if applicable) among others.
Those who fail to provide the above documents, their application will not be considered for the interview round. Through this recruitment campaign, SBI plans to fill up a total of 55 manager posts in the organisation. Aspirants should not be less than 25 years and not be more than 35 years as on 30 June 2022.
Find the detailed notification here.
Check the steps to apply for SBI vacancies:
- Go to SBI’s career page.
- Search and click on the link that reads – “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS -CREDIT ANALYST” on the homepage.
- Click on the “Apply Online” link.
- On the new window, candidates will have to register themselves and proceed with the application form.
- Then fill up the form, upload all the documents, and pay the mandatory fee.
- Preview and submit the form as asked.
- Keep a printout of the SBI recruitment form for future use.
Check the direct link to apply.
Those from the General/EWS/OBC category must pay Rs 750 as application fee and intimation charges (Non-refundable). However, applicants from SC/ ST/ PWD category have been exempted from payment of the above fee. Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility before applying.
