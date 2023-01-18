The State Bank of India (SBI) recently released the SBI probationary officer (PO) Prelims result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam may check their result on the official SBI web portal at sbi.co.in. The SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 was held on 17, 18, 19 and 20 December across the country. This SBI PO exam is being organised to fill up 1673 vacancies. Out of these, 1600 are regular vacancies and 73 are backlog vacancies. There are a total of 18 vacancies for visually impaired, 36 vacancies are for the hearing impaired and 21 are for persons with locomotor disability. Candidates who have cleared this exam are eligible to appear in the SBI PO main examination. The selection process for the SBI PO consists of a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

What are the steps to check SBI PO Prelims Result 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official SBI web portal at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘careers’ tab on the SBI’s homepage.

Step 3: Then, go to the result link for the probationary officer prelims exam.

Step 4: You will then have to enter your credentials to login.

Step 5: The SBI PO Prelims result will then appear on the screen.

Step 6: You can download and save the SBI PO result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the SBI PO Prelims Result.

The authorities will soon release the SBI PO Prelims exam answer key and the admit cards for SBI PO Mains exam. The SBI PO Main exam is supposed to be held on 30 January 2023. Candidates should keep a check on the SBI’s official web portal for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.