SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Registrations begin for over 5,000 posts; direct link here

State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online registration process for recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Apply for the 5,000+ vacancies on sbi.co.in/web/careers

The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the registration process for recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. These vacancies are in 15 different circles around India. Interested candidates can apply for over 5,000 vacancies at the SBI career portal on sbi.co.in/web/careers. The last date to submit the application form for the Junior Associate posts is 27 September. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up a total of 5,008 posts of Clerks under regular vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies. It is to be noted that candidates can apply for the vacancies in one state only. As per the schedule, the preliminary examination will be held tentatively in November 2022. The Main examination for the same will be conducted tentatively in December this year or January next year.

Find the official notice here.

Steps to apply for the SBI Clerk vacancies:

Step 1: Go to SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: Search and click on the application link under Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts.

Step 3: Register on the career page and login to apply.

Step 4: Then, complete the application, pay the fee, and finally submit the SBI recruitment form.

Step 5: Keep a hardcopy of the SBI Clerk vacancies form for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply

Candidates from the General/ OBC/ EWS category need to pay Rs 750 for the online application fee. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ DESM category applicants are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Candidates will be selected through a Preliminary and a Main exam, There will be a test in the specified opted the local language as well.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.