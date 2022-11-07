SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 1,422 vacancies ends today, direct link

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO) today, 7 November 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies can do so by visiting the official website of SBI. “Candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in phases (i) Online Examination (ii) Screening and (iii) Interview,” reads the notification. According to the official notice, the online examination is scheduled to be held on 4 December 2022. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up a total of 1,422 vacancies in the organisation. Aspirants appearing for the vacancies will be able to download their call letters in November/December this year.

Vacancy Details: (Total – 1,422)

1,400 regular vacancies

22 backlog vacancies

Read the recruitment notice here.

Check the steps to apply for the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022:

Go to SBI’s career page.

Search and click on “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS” on the homepage.

Then click on the “Apply Online” link that appears on the page.

Candidates will have to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

To complete the process, applicants have to fill up the form, upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit.

Save and download the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 form.

Keep a printout of the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 application form for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Candidates from the General/ EWS/ OBC category must pay an application fee of Rs 750. Those from the SC/ ST/ PWD category are exempted from payment of the registration fee. The selection process for SBI CBO recruitment includes an online examination, screening, and interview round.

For more details on age criteria, educational qualifications, examination centre, and selection process, candidates can read the official recruitment notice.

