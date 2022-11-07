SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions: Phase 2 second merit list out today, check details

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha will release the Phase 2 second merit list for Plus 3 admissions today. The merit list is scheduled to be released at 2 pm. Candidates who have applied for the Plus 3 Admissions can visit the official website of SAMS Odisha to check the second merit list. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission 2022 will be conducted in 3 phases with phase 1 and 2 being followed by spot admission. The candidates who were allotted seats in round 2 must complete the admission procedure by 9 October.

The Student Academic Management System is a combined portal that provides a common platform for admissions into different courses across Odisha via e-admission. It also provides e-services to students at the institution level with its e-administration facilities.

What are the steps to download the SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022?

Go to the official website.

On the homepage, click on the link provided for Plus 3 Degree admissions under the higher education section.

You will be directed to a separate web portal where you need to click on the merit list link.

The merit list will appear.

Download the same and take a printout of the SAMS merit list for future reference.

It is to be noted that on the basis of the merit list released today, candidates will be required to report to their allocated colleges and institutions. The deadline to report to an allotted college under the first merit list was 31 October.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.