SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: Phase 2 reporting begins, check details here

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha has begun the reporting process against the 2nd merit list for Phase 2 admissions today, 9 November. The deadline to report to the allotted colleges against the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions Phase 2 merit list is 11 November 2022. According to the SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission schedule, candidates will have to report to their allocated college/institutions for taking admission from 9 to 11 November 2022. The data updating of candidates being selected in phase 2 selection will also begin today, (9 November). This data updating process will continue till 12 November 2022.

Candidates are advised not to wait for the last day to report to their respective colleges. They should visit at the earliest to avoid any last-minute hassle. Also, while reporting to the college, candidates will have to carry along documents that need to be provided for the admission process.

The documents for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 include Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheet, School Leaving Certificate (SLC), Birth Certificate, 3 to 4 passport size photographs, Conduct Certificate, Migration Certificate, and Category/Reservation Certificate (if any).

Check the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 schedule:

-Reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for admission purposes: 9 November

-Deadline for reporting: 11 November up to 5 pm

-Data updation of candidates selected in Phase 2 selection: 9 November

– Deadline for data updation: 12 November up to 5 pm.

Candidates who haven’t checked the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Phase 2 Second Merit List, can follow the steps below:

-Go to samsodisha.gov.in

-Search and click on the Higher Education-Plus 3 link that is on the main page.

-Then click on the phase 2 second merit list link available.

-As the new page opens, candidates have to enter their required credentials on the portal.

-The SAMS Odisha merit list 2022 will appear on the screen.

-Save, download and keep a printout of the SAMS Odisha merit list 2022 for further admission processing.

