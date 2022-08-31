SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Registration ends tomorrow, here's how to apply

Candidates who do not make it to the first list, need not worry as as they can wait and check the second merit list, which is set to be released on 16 September

The department of higher education (DHE), Odisha, will close the online application process for Student Academic Management System (SAMS) 2022 Odisha Plus 3 tomorrow, 1 September.

Students seeking admission in the first year of the undergraduate programmes can apply on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in up to 11.45 pm. Previously, the deadline to register for SAMS Odisha plus 3 admissions was 25 August. It was later extended to 1 September. As per the schedule, the first merit list of SAMS Odisha will be announced on 7 September. Candidates who are shortlisted in the first merit list will have to appear for the admission process and online data updating. The dates for the same are from 7 to 11 September, 2022.

Here’s how to register for the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of DHE at samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Degree (+3)’ link that is under the ‘Higher Education’ section.

Step 3: Then, look for the ‘Students Login’ link and fill out the registration form.

Step 4: To complete the process, upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Finally, submit the SAMS Odisha plus 3 registration form as asked.

Step 6: Take hardcopy of the SAMS Odisha plus 3 form and keep for future need.

Candidates who cannot make it to the SAMS Odisha plus 3 first merit list, need not worry. They can wait and check the second merit list, which is set to be released on 16 September.

Students registering for SAMS 2022 Odisha plus 3 should note that the admission will be held in three phases. It includes phase 1, phase 2 and spot admission. The selection list is prepared by the DHE on the basis of marks secured by students in their board exams including CBSE, ICSE and others.

