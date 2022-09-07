SAMS Odisha Plus 2 seat allotment result for round 2 to release today

Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha will declare today the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Plus Two 2022 seat allotment result for round 2. Check at samsodisha.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha will declare the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Plus Two 2022 seat allotment result for round 2 today, 7 September. Once released, candidates can check and download the Odisha Plus 2 round 2 seat allotment result on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in. The seat allotment result will be released at 3 pm, according to the official website. Candidates should use their registration number and password to access the Odisha Plus 2 round 2 seat allotment result. Those who get shortlisted in the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 merit list can then appear for the admission process. As per the schedule, the admission process will be held from 8 to 10 September 2022.

Here’s how to check the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Round 2 Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Once the result is released, click on the link that reads “School and Mass Education – Higher Secondary School (+2)”.

Step 3: Then search and click on the link “Second Selection Merit List”.

Step 4: To access the result, enter your credentials (registration number and password) on the given portal.

Step 5: The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 round 2 merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list.

Step 7: Take a copy of the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list for the future.

Those who have been shortlisted are advised to select at least five institutes as their preference to pursue further studies. Candidates will be allotted the institute for admission on their preference and rank in the merit list.

Below is the list of certificate required during admission process:

– Class 10-mark sheet, pass certificate and school leaving certificate.

– Character certificate and migration certificate.

– Reservation certificate (if required).

– A recent passport-sized photograph for verification and submission.

The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 merit list for the remaining seats will be announced on 15 September.

