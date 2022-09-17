SAIL recruitment 2022: Application process starts for 333 Executive and Non Executive posts

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will contain 100 Objective type questions in two segments. The SAIL exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications to apply for Executive and Non Executive posts. Those who want to apply can visit the official web portal at sailcareers.com This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 333 posts in the organisation. The selection process consists of a Computer Based Test in Hindi/ English on the appointed date. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will contain 100 Objective type questions in two segments. The SAIL exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours.

The minimum qualifying marks are 50 percentile score for UR/EWS candidates and 40 percentile score for SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/PWD category applicants. The last date to submit applications is 30 September.

What is the eligibility criteria?

For Executive Posts, the candidates must be between 18-30 years. However, for the non-executive posts, the age should be between 18-28 years.

Candidates who want to apply for the vacancies must check their educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notice.

Here is the link to the official SAIL Notification

What are steps to apply for the SAIL Vacancies?

Step 1: Candidates are advised to go on the “Careers” page at sailcareers.com.

Step 2: Then, click on the vacancy application link.

Step 3: Fill out the SAIL application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the SAIL application fee.

Step 5: Print and save your SAIL application form for future reference

Earlier, the Steel Authority of India Limited Bokaro Steel Plant began the recruitment process for the post of Attendant Cumulative Technician (Trainee). The registration process for the same ended on 15 September. It aimed to fill a total of 146 vacancies.

