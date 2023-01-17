RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration for 48,000 posts concludes tomorrow, direct link here

The application window for Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Teacher Recruitment 2022 will be closed by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission tomorrow, 19 January. Interested candidates can apply for the Level 1 and 2 posts on the official website of RSMSSB. The recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 48000 teacher posts. Out of the total vacancies, 21,000 are for Level 1 (Primary) posts and 27,000 are for Level 2 posts. The registration process began on 21 December 2022. The recruitment exam for these posts is going to take place from 25 to 28 February across the state at various exam centres.

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for the posts

After landing on the official website of RSMSSB, click on the Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 link visible on the homepage.

Key in your login details, and continue by clicking on submit.

Proceed with filling out the application form and pay the required application fee.

After you are done with the RSMSSB application process, press submit.

Download your application form and also take out a hard copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly reach the application window by clicking here.

Educational qualifications

For Level 1 (Primary School)

The candidates are required to be a graduate in any field from a recognised university. They should have qualified Diploma in Education (Ded)/ Bachelor of Elementary Education (BEIEd) and the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET).

For Level 2 (Upper Primary School)

The applicants need to have graduated in any field from a recognised university and should have qualified BEd/BEId and REET.

Age limit

The candidates are required to be between 18 and 40 years old in order to become eligible for the RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022.

There is a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the category of Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/ Other Backward Class (OBC) / Most Backward Classes (MBC)/ Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Male Candidate of Saharia Category/ women.

Women belonging to the Economically Weaker Section/OBC/MBC/Female Candidate of Saharia Category/ Ex-Servicemen category applicants have been provided with an age relaxation of 10 years.

Application fees

General, Creamy Layer OBC/MBC of Rajasthan & Candidates from Other States category applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 450. On the other hand, Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC/EWS of Rajasthan have to pay Rs 350. Rajasthan SC/ST/ Person with a Physical Disability (PWD) candidates with family income below Rs 2.5 lakh per annum are required to pay Rs 250.

