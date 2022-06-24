RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 5,546 posts, check official notice

Those from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) need to pay a fee of Rs 450, whereas candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) and EWS category will have to pay Rs 350. Aspirants from SC/ST category will require to pay Rs 250 for the application

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has opened its online application window for the recruitment of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) posts.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Those applying should note that the registration process will end on 22 July, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, the RSMSSB will fill up a total of 5,546 posts of Physical Training Instructor. The examination for this recruitment will be conducted on 25 September this year.

Vacancy Details:

Physical Training Instructor Gr II (Non TSP): 4,899 Posts

Physical Training Instructor Gr III (TSP): 647 Posts

Candidates are requested to read the official notice before registering for the exam. Find the notification here.

Here are few steps to apply for Physical Training Instructor (PTI) vacancies:

Step 1: Go to RSMSSB’s official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘apply now’ link option for PTI posts that is made available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to go to registration and complete the process.

Step 4: Then, login and apply for the preferred post and fill the application form.

Step 5: To complete the registration, candidates need to upload documents and pay the fee as required.

Step 6: Submit the PTI form and keep a printout of the same for future use and reference.

Details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

Age Limit: Candidates applying for PTI posts should be between 18 to 40 years as on 1 January, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should have passed class 12 and hold a Certificate in Physical Education (CPEd) or Diploma in Physical Education (DPEd) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd).

Application Fee: Those from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) need to pay a fee of Rs 450, whereas candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) and EWS category will have to pay Rs 350. Aspirants from SC/ST category will require to pay Rs 250 for the application.

