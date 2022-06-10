RSMSSB Junior Engineer (Agriculture) 2022 exam date and time announced, check official details here

Through this recruitment drive, the RSMSSB will fill up a total of 189 vacancies for Junior Engineers in the Agriculture department. Currently, the online applications are underway on the official website till 6 July.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the exam timetable for the Junior Engineer (Agriculture) exam, this year. As per the schedule, the RSMSSB Junior Engineer Agriculture Exam will be conducted on 10 September. The JE Agriculture exam will be held in two shifts on the same day.

Those who are preparing for the RSMSSB Junior Engineer Agriculture Exam 2022 can check the timetable by visiting the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. In due course of time, the Commission will release a separate notice concerning the admit card.

RSMSSB JE exam timetable:

1. JEN Agriculture exam 2022 on 10 September from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM

2. Junior Instructor 2018 (WC&S) on 10 September from 2.30 to 5.30 PM

Those who are interested can read the official notification for more details. Find the official notice here.

Through this recruitment drive, the RSMSSB will fill up a total of 189 vacancies for Junior Engineers in the Agriculture department. Currently, the online applications are underway on the official website till 6 July.

RSMSSB JE notification here.

Here’s how to apply for RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment:

Go to the official website at rajasthan.gov.in

Search and click on the link that reads - ‘JE (Agriculture) Direct Recruitment 2022

Candidates then need to go to the registration section and fill-up the form as asked

To complete the process, applicants need to upload all required documents too

Then, submit the form and keep a printout of the same for future use and reference

RSMSSB JE online application link.

Details on Application Fee and Eligibility Criteria:

Those from the Unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are advised to pay Rs 450, while applicants from the EWS category and BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) have been directed to pay Rs 350. ST/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

For RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment, aspirants should be 18 to 40 years as of 1 January 2023. They should also hold an agricultural engineering degree from a recognised university.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.