The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment of Informatics Assistant. Applicants can register themselves for the Informatics Assistant vacancies from 27 January 2023 onwards by visiting the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the Informatic Assistant posts is 25 February. A total of 2,730 vacancies will be filled by the RSMSSB through this recruitment campaign. The minimum age requirement for the post of Informatic Assistant is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 39 years as on 1 January 2024.

Apart from the age criteria, candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in computer science from a recognised university. They should also have a typing speed of 20 words per minute (WPM) both in Hindi and English. Candidates must have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and knowledge of the culture of Rajasthan as well. Aspirants from the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Those from the BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) and EWS categories must pay Rs 350. Those from the SC/ST category need to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Read the complete RSMSSB Informatics Assistant recruitment 2023 notice here:

https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Rect_Advt_IA_2023.pdf

Once the application process begins, candidates can submit their forms by following a few steps.

-Go to RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

-Look for and click on the apply online link on the homepage and fill out the application form.

-Upload all the documents like photograph, signature, and others) and pay the application fee.

-Preview the form and submit it.

-Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected through three stages – written examination, typing test, and document verification. The written examination will be conducted in July this year. Those who qualify for the written exam will appear for the typing test, followed by the document verification process.

