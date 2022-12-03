RSMSSB Forester, Forest Guard recruitment 2020: Exam schedule released; admit card out on 5 December
Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 5 December 2022 onwards. More information on the exam and admit card is available in the official notification.
The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification regarding the examination schedule of the Forest Guard and Forester recruitment 2020.
Candidates preparing for the recruitment exam can check the schedule by visiting the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the latest update, the exam for the post of Forest Guard and Forester 2020 will be conducted on 11 December 2022 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.
In the official notice, the RSMSSB has further informed that candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from Monday, 5 December, onwards.
The hall ticket will contain details including examination venue, shift timings, and guidelines to follow. Through this recruitment exam, RSMSSB plans to fill up a total of 1,128 vacancies in the organisation.
Vacancy Details: Total 1,128
Forest Guard: 1,041 posts
Forester: 87 vacancies
Read the official notice here: https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/ForestGuard2020AdmitCard02122022.pdf
Below are a few steps to download the RSMSSB Forester, Forest Guard 2020 admit card, when released:
Step 1: Visit RSMSSB’s official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Search for the ‘admit card’ section and click on Forest Guard and Forester 2020 admit card link, when available.
Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to enter their login details and click on submit.
Step 4: The RSMSSB Forester and Forest Guard 2020 admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the hall ticket before downloading it.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the RSMSSB Forester and Forest Guard 2020 admit card.
Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 12 November. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and physical test. For more details, read the official notification and keep checking the main page on a regular basis.
