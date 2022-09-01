The results have been released in the PDF file form. Candidates who have been shortlisted will now be called for the next round of recruitment, and the details will be provided later

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the posts of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor for 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website of RSMSSB – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=XThs/FdacUY=.

The results have been released in the PDF file form. Candidates who have been shortlisted will now be called for the next round of recruitment, and the details will be provided later. Candidates have been advised to keep all their documents ready for the document verification of RSMSSB Computer Instructor 2022 results.

They are also required to reach the place of document verification on time for further process. The recruitment drive is taking place to fill 10,157 vacancies under the Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan.

Out of this, 9,826 posts are of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 posts are of Senior Computer Instructor.

A total of 7,069 candidates have cleared the examination. Out of this, 6,873 candidates are of non-TSP and 196 candidates are of TSP. The exam was conducted on 18 and 19 June.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of RSMSSB, click on the “Results” tab.

Step 2: You will end up on a new page. Now, click on the link which reads “Sr. Computer Instructor 2022: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification” or “Basic Computer Instructor 2022: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”.

Step 3: The results will open up in the PDF form.

Step 4: Go through it, and see if the list contains your roll number.

Step 5: Download the results PDF, and take its printout for the future reference.

Eligibility criteria:

For the post of Basic Computer Instructor, the candidates need to have graduation and A Level/PGDCA of minimum one year, or B.E/B.Tech in CS/IT/ECE/EE/EEE/EIC/TIE, or B.Sc. in Computer Science or Equivalent.

For the post of Senior Computer Instructor, the candidates are required to have M.E/M.Tech in CS/IT/ECE/EE/EEE/ETE/EIE, or MCA, or M.Sc. in Computer Science or Equivalent.

The candidates should also know Devanagari Hindi and Rajasthani.

Age limit:

The age limit of the RSMSSB computer instructor is 18-40 years.

