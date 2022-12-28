The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the admit card release date for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official web portal at the official website, once out. As per the official announcement, the CET Graduate level admit card will be available for downloading from 30 December onwards. The Common Eligibility Test will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on 7 and 8 January.

The RSMSSB Graduate CET exam will be held for different posts including Supervisor, Patwari, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.

What are the steps to download RSMSSB CET Graduate level admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Get Admit Card”.

Step 3: Go to the CET Graduate level admit card link (when available).

Step 4: Fill in your Application No, date of birth and submit it.

Step 5: The RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card will be displayed on screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card.

Here is the direct link to the notification of the RSMSSB admit card notice

The candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least one and half hours before the exam. The entry gates will get closed an hour before the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre once the gates are closed.

