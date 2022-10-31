RSMSSB CET 2022: Graduate-level registration ends today, check steps

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will close the online application process for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2022 today, 31 October. Candidates willing to appear for the Common Eligibility Test can register for the examination. According to the schedule, the RSMSSB CET 2022 exam will be conducted for the Graduate level from 6 to 9 January 2023. It will be held for several posts which include Platoon Commander, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and others. Candidates should have attained at least 18 years and must not be more than 40 years of age to apply for the CET exam.

Through this recruitment drive, RSMSSB will fill up a total of 2,996 vacancies in various departments and agencies. The openings include Female Supervisor, Patwari, Junior Accountant, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, Sub Jailor, Ziladar, Platoon Commander, Supervisor, and Hotel Superintendent Grade 2.

Read the CET Graduation level notification here.

Check the steps to apply for RSMSSB CET 2022:

Go to RSMSSB’s official website.

Search and click on the link that reads – ‘COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (GRADUATE LEVEL) – 2022 (RSSB)’.

On the new page, candidates have to register themselves and log in to apply for the desired post.

Then fill up the application form, upload all the documents and pay the fee.

Finally, submit the RSMSSB CET 2022 registration form.

Keep a printout of the RSMSSB CET 2022 application for future use.

Those belonging to the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Candidates from the BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) and EWS categories must pay Rs 350. Applicants from the SC/ST category need to pay a fee of Rs 250 for the same.

Candidates can find more information about the educational qualification, selection process, pay scale, and other important details in the notification. Applicants must also keep checking the official website of RSMSSB on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.