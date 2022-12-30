The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will issue the admit card for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2022 today, 30 December. Candidates may download their admit cards from the official web portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB Graduate CET exam will be held for different posts including Supervisor, Junior Accountant, Patwari, and Platoon Commander. The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for Graduate-level is scheduled to be conducted by the board on 7 and 8 January 2023. The tests will be held in two sessions- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to download the RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads “Get Admit Card”.

Step 3: Click on the CET Graduate level admit card link (when available).

Step 4: Enter your RSMSSB application number and date of birth.

Step 5: The RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card will then appear on screen.

Step 6: Download and get a hard copy of the RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card.

The direct link to the RSMSSB CET admit card notice is given here.

The candidates have been advised to reach the exam centre at least one and half hours before the examination. The entry gates will close an hour before the exam. No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam centre once the gates are closed.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.