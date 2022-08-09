RRB releases Group D CBT-1 exam city slip; check direct link here

The RRB had earlier invited applications for the Level 1 Recruitment to over one lakh posts in March 2019. This time, the organisation will fill up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies through the latest recruitment drive.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the exam city allotment slip for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment Phase 1 examination today, 9 August. Interested and eligible candidates who have registered themselves for the RRB Group D recruitment can download their respective city allotment slips through the official website of RRB which is rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates from the reserved categories can also download their Travelling Authority along with the allotment slips. Aspirants should note that this is not the hall ticket for the RRB examination. The E-call letters or admit cards will be made available for download online at least four days prior to the scheduled examination date.

Earlier, RRB had released the examination schedule for the recruitment drive on 5 August. As per CEN No. RRC-01/2019, the RRB Group D Examination is slated to be conducted from 17 August to 25 August. The examination process will be in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode and will be held in multiple phases. “In order to restrict the long-distance travel of a large number of candidates, the CBT has been planned in multiple phases by grouping different RRCs,” the official statement reads. For any further details, candidates are instructed to read the official notification properly.

Read the notification for the RRB exam schedule here: https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/CEN%20RRC%2001-2019%20%20CBT%20PHASE-I%20EXAM%20SCHEDULE.pdf

Steps to follow while downloading the RRB Group D Exam city allotment slip:

Go to the official RRB website- rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that leads to the Group D exam city slips.

Log in to the examination portal by using the required credentials.

Your RRB Group D Exam City Slip will appear.

Download the RRB exam city slip and take a printout for future use.

Direct link is here.

https://rrb.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/32341/78081/login.html

The RRB had earlier invited applications for the Level 1 Recruitment to over one lakh posts in March 2019. This time, the organisation will fill up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies through the latest recruitment drive.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.