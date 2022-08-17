Aspirants can check the notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The official notice by the Board mentions that the re-exam for the candidates who took the first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 on 12 August is now scheduled to be conducted on 27 August.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the re-exam date for candidates of Shift 1 of the NTPC Computer Based Typing Skill Test conducted on 12 August that was cancelled because of technical reasons. Aspirants can check the notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The official notice by the Board mentions that the re-exam for the candidates who took the first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 on 12 August is now scheduled to be conducted on 27 August. The link for the information regarding the exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority for the candidates belonging to SC/ST candidates will be released on the website by 19 August 2022.

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date specified in Exam City and date intimation link. This recruitment drive aims to fill up multiple posts including accounts clerk cum typist, junior clerk cum typist, junior time keeper, among the other positions.

What are the steps to download the date change notification?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the notice board present on the homepage, click on the NTPC Shift 1 Typing Test notification link.

Step 3: Once you click, the notification PDF will open in a separate window.

Step 4: Go through the notification and save it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the re-exam notification:

The RRB NTPC typing tests are being conducted from 12 August onwards. The RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 5, 2 results were declared on 18 July and the shortlisted candidates have been called for a typing test.

Level 5 is for the positions of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, and Senior Time Keeper while Level 2 is Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper and Accounts Clerk cum Typist.

To qualify the RRB NTPC Typing test, candidates should be able to type 300 words at the minimum speed of 30 w.p.m. in English or 250 words at 25 w.p.m. in Hindi on a system within 10 minutes.

