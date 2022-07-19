RRB NTPC Recruitment: Level 5, 2 CBT 2 results released; check details here

Candidates who have successfully cleared the examination will be allowed to sit for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). The typing skill tests will commence from 12 August onwards

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Pay levels 5 and 2. Interested and eligible candidates who have taken the RRB recruitment examination can check the result merit list from the regional websites of RRB such as rrbahmendabad.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in and so on. The authority has published the list of the roll numbers of the qualified candidates on the list.

The RRB had conducted the NTPC CBT 2 examination from 12 June to 17 June 2022 for pay levels 5, 3 and 2. The answer keys were issued on 22 June 2022. Candidates who have successfully cleared the examination will be allowed to sit for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). The typing skill tests will commence from 12 August onwards.

The RRB is conducting this NTPC Recruitment Examination to fill up a total of 35,208 posts in various categories. Among them, there are vacancies for positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master. While Level 2 includes vacancies for Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Level 5 is for posts like Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and Senior Clerk cum Typist.

Steps to follow while checking the RRB NTPC Recruitment Result:

Go to the RRB Regional Website.

From the homepage, click on the result link of CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBT-2) Pay Level 5/ 2CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBT-2) Pay Level 5/ 2.

A PDF document of the list of the qualified Roll Numbers will appear on the screen.

Check the result list and take out a printout of the PDF file for future reference.

Direct link for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result is here.

For more information related to the recruitment process, visit the RRB website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.