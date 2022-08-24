RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022: Admit card for typing test available at rrbcdg.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the E-Call letter/admit card for the Typing Skill Test 2022 to be held on 27 August. Registered candidates can now check and download the admit card from the official web portal of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the E-Call letter/admit card for the Typing Skill Test 2022 to be held on 27 August. The exam was supposed to take place on 12 August. The RRB NTPC admit card is now available on the board’s official website rrbcdg.gov.in. Registered candidates can now check and download the admit card. Please note that all the applicants must carry a hard copy of their admit card to the examination centre. Anyone who fails to do so will not be allowed to sit for the examination. After downloading the admit card, please make sure to check the details, including your name, date of birth, address, exam name, and parent’s name. In case of any discrepancy, immediately get in touch with the exam-conducting authority.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test (C.B.T.S.T.)

Weblink to download E-Call-Letter for candidates of Shift-1 that was cancelled on 12-08-2022”

Step 3: A new web page will open where the applicants will have to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on login after you have entered your details

Step 5: Your E-Call letter will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Save RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022 admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download your RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022 Admit Card

It is to be noted that the RRB Typing Skill Test is being held for the posts of NTPC, Junior Accounts Assistant, Senior Time Keeper, Senior Clerk cum Typist. Candidates must carry a valid identity proof, Aadhaar Card or PAN, along with the admit card to the exam hall.

