RRB NTPC 2022: Typing test shift 1 cancelled, to be held soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) cancelled the first shift of NTPC Computer Based Typing Skill Test. It was to be held on 12 August 2022. The first shift typing skill test was called off due to technical reasons. The re-examination of the Typing Skill Test will be held soon. The date and time of re-exam will be informed by the Board in due course of time. “The Re-exam of Typing Skill Test only for the candidates who were present and attended the Test in the first shift will be held shortly,” reads a notice on the official website. Candidates can read the notification at the official website. The respective link for viewing the examination city, date, and downloading of travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available by the RRB on the official website. It will be released 10 days prior to the date of examination, the notification adds.

The Board further informs that candidates are advised to refer only to the official website for all the latest updates on recruitment. They also warn not to be misled by unauthenticated sources. Towards the end of the notification, the Board has cautioned candidates to beware of touts who might try to misguide applicants with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration.

Find the RRB NTPC typing test cancellation notice here.

Usually, the RRB selections are based on Computer Based Tests (CBT). The recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.

The non-technical popular category (NTPC) of RRB exams is being held for 35,208 vacancies in the organisation. The posts include Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice, Goods Guard, Typist, and Station Master.

While Level 5 is for the vacancies of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Level 2 is for openings of Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper and Junior Clerk cum Typist.

