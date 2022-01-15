RRB NTPC 2021: CBT 1 results declared at rrbcdg.gov.in; check direct links here
Applicants who appeared for the exam Computer Based Test -1 (CBT) exams can check and download their results on RRB’s official regional websites.
The result for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2021 recruitment has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today, 15 January. Applicants who appeared for the exam Computer Based Test -1 (CBT) exams can check and download their results on RRB’s official regional websites.
Steps to check RRB NTPC Result 2021:
- Visit the official website of RRB - https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the link that reads - “RRB NTPC 2021 result (RRC-CEN-01/2019)”
- Login by entering credentials such as your registration number and password and click on submit button
- The RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2021 result for future reference
Candidates can search their qualifying status by using Ctrl+ F and then entering their roll number in the file. According to News18, the results for all 23 regions have been announced.
Applicants who clear the CBT 1 exam can appear in CBT 2 examination. The exam-taking authority will tentatively conduct the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT 2) exam from 14 to 18 February this year. The Board shortlisted candidates for CBT 2 based on their merits in CBT 1 exam.
It is to be noted that the dates of the exam could be changed subject to government guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RRB will notify the shortlisted candidates through website/ SMS/ and e-mail to download their exam city intimation about 10 days prior to the CBT 2.
The CBT 1 exam was held in seven phases from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021 for the organisation's Non-Technical Popular Category recruitment.
The recruitment of candidates will be through three stages - computer-based tests CBT 1 and CBT 2 and a personal interview. Only applicants who have qualified CBT 2 exam will be called for the interview round by the RRB.
RRB NTPC Result 2021: Use below direct links of regional websites to check the results
- RRB Ahmedabad - https://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/CEN_01_2019_CBT1_result_14-01-2022.pdf
- RRB Ajmer- http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/Upload_PDF/25855855855_14012022.pdf
- RRB Bangalore: https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/results cen 01-2019.html
- RRB Bhubaneswar: https://rrbbbs.gov.in/documentexplorer.php?prmt=T0RVMQ==
- RRB Bilaspur: http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/CBT1%20Result%20of%20CEN%20012019.html
- RRB Guwahati: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/
- RRB Kolkata :https://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/ntpc012019.php
- RRB Muzaffarpur: https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/
- RRB Patna: https://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/
- RRB Secunderabad: https://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/CEN-01-2019.html
- RRB Siliguri: https://www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in/
A total of 1,26,30,885 applicants had appeared in the examination, according to a News18 report. For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRB.
