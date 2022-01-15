RRB NTPC 2021: CBT 1 results declared at rrbcdg.gov.in; check direct links here

Applicants who appeared for the exam Computer Based Test -1 (CBT) exams can check and download their results on RRB’s official regional websites.

The result for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2021 recruitment has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today, 15 January. Applicants who appeared for the exam Computer Based Test -1 (CBT) exams can check and download their results on RRB’s official regional websites.

Steps to check RRB NTPC Result 2021:

Visit the official website of RRB - https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads - “RRB NTPC 2021 result (RRC-CEN-01/2019)”

Login by entering credentials such as your registration number and password and click on submit button

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2021 result for future reference

Candidates can search their qualifying status by using Ctrl+ F and then entering their roll number in the file. According to News18, the results for all 23 regions have been announced.

Applicants who clear the CBT 1 exam can appear in CBT 2 examination. The exam-taking authority will tentatively conduct the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT 2) exam from 14 to 18 February this year. The Board shortlisted candidates for CBT 2 based on their merits in CBT 1 exam.

It is to be noted that the dates of the exam could be changed subject to government guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RRB will notify the shortlisted candidates through website/ SMS/ and e-mail to download their exam city intimation about 10 days prior to the CBT 2.

The CBT 1 exam was held in seven phases from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021 for the organisation's Non-Technical Popular Category recruitment.

The recruitment of candidates will be through three stages - computer-based tests CBT 1 and CBT 2 and a personal interview. Only applicants who have qualified CBT 2 exam will be called for the interview round by the RRB.

A total of 1,26,30,885 applicants had appeared in the examination, according to a News18 report. For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRB.