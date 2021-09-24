RRB NTPC 2021: Railway Recruitment Board to announce results soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

Applicants should note that the results will be declared for all the seven phases that have been conducted between 28 December, 2020 and 31 July, 2021

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the results for the recruitment examination conducted for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts anytime soon by next week. Candidates waiting for their results will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website at http://rrbcdg.gov.in/.

Applicants should note that the results will be declared for all the seven phases that have been conducted between 28 December, 2020 and 31 July, 2021. Also, the board will issue the cut-off marks separately for each zone of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Below is the expected cut off for the RRB NTPC exam 2021:

These cut-offs are based on experts’ reviews; for the General category - the RRB NTPC cut-off is likely to be 68-72, for SC the expected cut-off mark is 50-54, for ST, the qualifying mark is likely to be from 48 to 52, for EWS, the cut-off is likely to fall between 62-65. Finally, for OBC, it is estimated to be between 60-63.

For the unversed, the RRB NTPC 2021 result will be calculated on the basis of normalisation of marks. The RRB NTPC CBT was held in seven phases due to a large number of candidates. Applicants, who appeared for the exam, will be able to access their results by using login credentials such as registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Steps to check RRB NTPC result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at http://rrbcdg.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the RRB NTPC results link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: After providing all details, the RRB NTPC results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Then Use Ctrl+F to check your roll number (If a candidate's roll number will be available in the RRB NTPC result; then he or she is selected for the next round of the RRB NTPC recruitment process)