RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2022: Railways releases important notice for candidates; read it here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice for aspirants appearing for the CEN RRC 01/2019 – Level 1 (Group D) recruitment exam. Through an official notice, the RRB has warned candidates against fraudulent messages. “Candidates are once again requested to beware of touts who try to misguide with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration,” reads the notification.

The board has roped in a reputed company to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Level 1 recruitment. More than 1.1 crore candidates are set to appear for the Group D exam this year. Read the official notice here.

According to the notice, three phases of the CBT, which involved 12 Zonal Railways, have already been completed. The fourth phase began on 19 September 2022. The board has mentioned that the question paper is in highly encrypted form *256-bit encryption) and no one other than the applicant can access it. So, if anyone claims that they can provide the answer key is lying.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways tweeted about the same from its official handle. In the post, the ministry informed that various measures are built into the system to prevent and eliminate any kind of irregularity while conducting the RRB (Level-1) examinations.

Check out the tweet here:

Various safeguards & protection measures are in place to prevent & eliminate any kind of irregularity while conducting the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) (LEVEL-1) examinations. pic.twitter.com/7ggrR0EOne — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 20, 2022



Below are a few pointers from the official notice:

– Allocation of the examination centre to the candidates is randomised through computer logic.

– On reporting at the exam centre, the allocation of lab and seats are also randomised for the candidate.

– Every candidate in the examination hall will have a unique question paper to attempt.

– Recruitment exams will be conducted under the strict surveillance of CCTV cameras.

– Railways will also deploy their own staff at each exam centre to monitor the activities of applicants as well as staff.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.