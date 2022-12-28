RRB Group D Scorecard 2022 released; check steps to download
The RRB Group D exams were held from 17 August 2022 to 11 October 2022. It was conducted for various vacancies in Level-1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix against CEN RRC 01/2019
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D result has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D exam can check and download their scorecard by visiting the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates will have to key in their registration number and date of birth on the portal to access the RRB scorecard. According to the schedule, the RRB Group D exams were conducted in phases from 17 August to 11 October 2022 for vacancies in Level-1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix against CEN RRC 01/2019.
Applicants who qualified for the exam are now eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET). Along with the RRB Group D exam scorecard, candidates can also access their percentile score, normalised marks, and short-listed status for PET. “Percentile Score of a candidate is dependent on only two values – the number of candidates scoring Prorated Raw Marks equal to or less than the candidate and the total number of candidates who have appeared in the particular shift for that particular RRC,” reads the notice.
It is to be noted that the normalised marks have been used to determine whether the candidate has scored minimum qualifying marks or not. The marks for unreserved and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates are 40 percent while for Other Backward Class (OBC) (NCL) Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants, it is 30 percent.
Here is the notice regarding the explanation of percentile-based normalisation:
https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Percentile-Based-Normalization.pdf
Check the steps to download the RRB Group D scorecard:
Step 1: Go to RRB’s main site at rrbcdg.gov.in
Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Weblink to view score-card’ for Group D posts
Step 3: As the new window opens, log in using your registration number and date of birth. Then submit.
Step 4: The RRB Group D scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Save, download and keep a printout of the RRB Group D scorecard for future use
Here’s the direct link to download the RRB Group D scorecard: https://rrb.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/32341/78081/login.html
For more details and related updates, keep checking the RRR main site.
