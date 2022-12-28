The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D result has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D exam can check and download their scorecard by visiting the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates will have to key in their registration number and date of birth on the portal to access the RRB scorecard. According to the schedule, the RRB Group D exams were conducted in phases from 17 August to 11 October 2022 for vacancies in Level-1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix against CEN RRC 01/2019.

Applicants who qualified for the exam are now eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET). Along with the RRB Group D exam scorecard, candidates can also access their percentile score, normalised marks, and short-listed status for PET. “Percentile Score of a candidate is dependent on only two values – the number of candidates scoring Prorated Raw Marks equal to or less than the candidate and the total number of candidates who have appeared in the particular shift for that particular RRC,” reads the notice.

It is to be noted that the normalised marks have been used to determine whether the candidate has scored minimum qualifying marks or not. The marks for unreserved and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates are 40 percent while for Other Backward Class (OBC) (NCL) Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants, it is 30 percent.

Here is the notice regarding the explanation of percentile-based normalisation:

https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Percentile-Based-Normalization.pdf

Check the steps to download the RRB Group D scorecard:

Step 1: Go to RRB’s main site at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Weblink to view score-card’ for Group D posts

Step 3: As the new window opens, log in using your registration number and date of birth. Then submit.

Step 4: The RRB Group D scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save, download and keep a printout of the RRB Group D scorecard for future use

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB Group D scorecard: https://rrb.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/32341/78081/login.html

For more details and related updates, keep checking the RRR main site.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.