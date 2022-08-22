The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the admit card for the RRB Group D Level 1 Phase 2 Exams. Those appearing for the exam can download their admit card from the official web portal of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the admit card for the RRB Group D Level 1 Phase 2 Exams. Those appearing for the exam can download their admit card from the official web portal of the Board at rrbcdg.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between 26 August and 8 September 2022. The exam will be held in various cities across India for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Western Railway (Jaipur), North Central Railway (Allahabad), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

The RRB Level 1 notification for more than 1 lakh positions was released in March 2019. The applications were invited online in March and April that year. The total number of posts notified for Group D are 1,03,769. The dates for this exam were earlier notified by the Recruitment Board.

Steps to download the RRB Group D Level 1 Phase 2 exam admit card

Visit the official RRB web portal at rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the RRB admit card link

Fill in your RRB login details and then click on submit

Check and download your RRB admit card

Print your RRB admit card for future reference

Here is the official notification on the admit card release.

Here is the direct link to download the RRB Admit card.

RRB has already published the Group D exam city intimation slips and through admit card, aspirants can check their exam date, timing, venue, roll number, and other important instructions. RRB Group D phase 2 admit card is only for the candidates whose application forms were duly accepted. The application status link was also released on the website for candidate's reference.

Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had declared the re-exam date for candidates of Shift 1 of the NTPC Computer Based Typing Skill Test held on 12 August that was cancelled due to technical reasons. The candidates who took the first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 on 12 August are now scheduled to be held on 27 August.

