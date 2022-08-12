RRB cancels NTPC typing test for first shift today; check details here

The RRB NTPC tests are taking place for 35,208 posts. The posts include positions like Clerk, Typist, Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Goods Guard, Traffic Assistant, and Station Master.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has cancelled the first shift of the non-technical popular category (NTPC) typing test scheduled to be held today, 12 August. The notice can be checked on the official website of RRB: rbcdg.gov.in. “The first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 held on August 12, 2022 stands cancelled due to technical reasons. The Re-exam of Typing Skill Test only for the candidates who were present and attended the Test in the first shift will be held shortly,” the notice said. The RRB NTPC typing tests are being held for those candidates who have qualified the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 5, 2 exam. The results for the CBT-2 exam were declared on 18 July.

The RRB NTPC tests are taking place for 35,208 posts including Clerk, Typist, Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Goods Guard, Traffic Assistant, and Station Master.

Level 5 is for the posts of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, and Senior Time Keeper, while Level 2 is for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Junior Time Keeper.

The link to view the exam city and date will be provided on the RRB website 10 days before the date of examination, according to the official notice. The Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will also be made available at the same time.

The candidates are required to type 300 words in English or 250 words in Hindi in the RRB online typing test. The duration of the test is 10 minutes. The minimum speed required for English typing is 30 words per minute, and for Hindi typing, it is 25 words per minute. Candidates who have opted for Hindi must know how to use Krutidev or Mangal font.

The typing test is divided into three parts:

One minute of typing practice for warming up and familiarising with the keyboard.

A 30-second break.

The test that will go on for 10 minutes, and then will be evaluated.

