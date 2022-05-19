RPSC Senior Teacher recruitment: Over 400 posts on offer, check details here

All applicants must have a degree or diploma in education which is recognised by National Council for Teacher Education

The notification for Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) Competitive Exam - 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 417 vacancies have been announced in various subjects including Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Science, Social Science, and Mathematics. Those interested and eligible can apply for the posts from 23 May to 21 June 2022.

Applicants need to be a graduate or should have an equivalent qualification in the related subject with the additional eligibility as mentioned in the official notification here.

Here are the steps to apply for the RPSC examination:

Step 1: Go to official website of the Commission rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Go to 'Apply Online'

Step 3: Complete 'One Time Registration (OTR)' available on the Recruitment Portal

Step 4: Then fill up your details

Step 5: Pay your application fee

Step 6: Print your RPSC application form as it will be required for future correspondence

Alternatively, instead of the first step, the applicants can go to sso.rajasthan.gov.in and click on Login

Here are the number of vacancies for each subject:

Hindi-56 Vacancies

Sanskrit-91 Vacancies

Social Science-120 Vacancies

English-21 Vacancies

Science-82 Vacancies

Maths-47 Vacancies

Educational qualifications:

Social Science- The candidate should be a graduate or should have qualified an equivalent examination with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects- Geography, History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Philosophy and Public Administration.

Maths/Hindi/English- Aspirant should be a graduate or should have cleared an equivalent examination with the concerned subject as Optional Subject.

Science- Graduation or an equivalent examination with at least two of the following subjects as Optional Subjects- Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Micro Biology, Botany, Bio Technology and Bio Chemistry.

All applicants must have a degree or diploma in education which is recognised by National Council for Teacher Education. Aspirants should have working knowledge of Hindi in Devnagari script as well as Rajasthani culture.

For more details on the age limit and the selection process, candidates are advised to refer to official RPSC website.

