The Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education Department) recruitment exam has been postponed by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The RPSC Senior Teacher exam will take place from 12 to 16 February. The detailed exam schedule will be notified soon. Candidates are able to view the exam notification on the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place from 31 January to 1 February. The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 417 vacancies for Senior Teachers in the Sanskrit Education Department. The candidates are going to be selected based on a competitive written exam.

Here is the list of vacancies available for the Sr Teacher Posts in discipline wise:

Sanskrit-91

Hindi-56

Social Science-120

Maths-47

English-21

Science-82

Age limit

The candidates need to be 18-40 years old in order to appear for the exam. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to the reserved category applicants.

Exam pattern

The RPSC Sr Teacher recruitment exam will contain two papers, paper 1 and paper 2.

Paper 1

Paper 1 is going to carry a total of 200 marks, and the candidates will be given two hours to complete the entire question paper. The question paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

The paper will include the following subjects:

Current Affairs of Rajasthan

Historical, Geographical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan

General knowledge of the world and India

Educational Psychology

Paper 2

The question paper is going to carry 300 marks, and its duration will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. A total of 150 MCQs are going to be asked in the paper.

For the post of Senior Teacher (Sanskrit), the paper will include the following subjects:

Knowledge of Praveshika and Varistha Upadyaya standards regarding the relevant subject matter.

Knowledge of Shastri standards about the relevant subject matter.

Teaching methods of the relevant subject.

For the post of Senior Teacher (other than Sanskrit), the paper will include the following subjects:

Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standards regarding the relevant subject matter.

Knowledge of graduate standards about the relevant subject matter.

Teaching methods of the relevant subjects.

