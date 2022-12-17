RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 exam 2022: Admit card expected today, check steps to download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is expected to issue the admit card for the Grade 2 senior teacher recruitment exam today, 17 December. The hall ticket will be released for Sr. Teacher Group 2 Comp. Exam – 2022 Group A. Aspirants should download the admit card, once out, from the official web portal. The RPSC will conduct the Senior Teacher Grade 2 competitive exam 2022 on 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, and 27 December 2022. Depending upon the paper, the examination will be either of 2 or 2.5 hours duration. The morning shift will be conducted from 9 am to 11 am or 9 am to 11:30 am, and all the afternoon shift papers will take place between 2 pm and 4:30 pm.

What are the steps to download the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official RPSC web portal

Go to the ‘RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022’ link available on the homepage.

Fill in your RPSC credentials and then click on the submit button

The RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022 will then be displayed on the screen.

Check and download your RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card.

Take a printout of the RPSC admit card for future use.

Here is the direct link to check the official notification on the RPSC admit card.

The Group A exam for G.K. & Edu. Psychology and Social Science exams are scheduled to be held on 21 December 2022, while Group-B exams for G.K. & Edu. Hindi, Psychology, English and Urdu will be held on 22 and 23 December 2022. It is to be noted that the Group-C exam for Science, G.K. & Edu. Psychology, Sanskrit, Mathematics and Punjabi will be held on 24, 26 and 27 December 2022.

