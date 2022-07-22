RPSC releases exam schedule for ARO and AARO 2022, check complete list here

The morning shift will commence from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will begin from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Through this recruitment drive, the RPSC will fill up a total of 22 vacancies in its reputed organisation

The exam timetable for Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) posts has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Those preparing for the exam can check the schedule at the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the latest updates, the Commission will conduct the Assistant Agriculture Research Officer and Agriculture Research Officer screening test from 27 to 30 August, this year. The examinations will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon.

The morning shift will commence from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will begin from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Through this recruitment drive, the RPSC will fill up a total of 22 vacancies in its reputed organisation.

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Agriculture Research Officer Posts: 13 vacancies

Agriculture Research Officer Posts: 9 vacancies

To get more details on RPSC ARO and AARO exam timetable 2022, find the complete list below:

-AARO (Agriculture Chemistry) on 27 August (Timing: 10 am to 12:30 pm)

-AARO (Agronomy) on 27 August (Timing:10 am to 12:30 pm)

-AARO (Plant Pathology) on 27 August (Timings: 10 am to 12:30 pm)

-AARO (Horticulture) on 27 August (Timings: 2 pm to 4:30 pm)

-AARO (Botany) on 27 August (Timings: 2 pm to 4:30 pm)

-AARO (Entomology) on 28 August (Timings: 10 am to 12:30 pm)

-ARO (Agriculture Chemistry) on 29 August (Timings: 10 am to 12:30 pm)

-ARO (Agronomy) on 29 August (Timings: 10 am to 12:30 pm)

-ARO (Plant Pathology) on 29 August (Timings: 10 am to 12:30 pm)

ARO (Horticulture) on 29 August (Timings: 2 pm to 4:30 pm)

ARO (Entomology) on 30 August (Timings: 10 am to 12:30 pm)

Check the official notice of the exam schedule here.

For more updates and information, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website on a regular basis.

