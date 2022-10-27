RPSC Recruitment 2022: Registrations for Food Safety Officer post to begin soon, check details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will start the online application process for recruitment to the 200 vacancies of Food Safety Officer on its official website soon. Aspirants can apply for the same by logging in to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process will be starting from 1 November. The last date to submit the application form is 30 November. Candidates are required to have a degree in the field of Food Technology/ Biotechnology, Dairy or Oil Technology, Agriculture Science or Microbiology. A degree in Biochemistry for Veterinary Sciences or a Masters Degree in Chemistry or in Medicine also makes an aspirant eligible to apply for RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022.

For more details about the educational qualifications, the candidates are required to refer to the official notification.

What is the pattern of the RPSC recruitment exam?

The competitive examination will be of 150 marks and will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Type questions. There will be one paper of two hours and thirty minutes. Negative marking will be there in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one-third of the total marks carried by a question will be deducted.

What is the age limit prescribed?

Candidates have to be between the age of 18 to 40 years in order to be eligible for the job.

What are the steps to apply for the RPSC vacancies?

Step 1: Open the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Read the official notification of Rajasthan Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022 carefully.

Step 3: Then click on the apply link.

Step 4: Fill all the information asked in the RPSC application form correctly.

Step 5: Upload the RPSC documents photo and signature.

Step 6: Pay the RPSC application fee as per your category.

Step 7: After submitting the RPSC application form, finally take a print out of it and keep it.

What is the application fee to be paid for Food Safety Officer Recruitment?

Candidates belonging to the Gen/OBC (Creamy layer) are required to pay a fee of Rs 350.

Candidates belonging to the OBC/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250.

SC/ST/PWD candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 150.

