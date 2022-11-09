The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conclude the application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner (ATP) today, 9 November.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The minimum age requirement for the post is 20 years, whereas the maximum age limit is 40 years as on 1 January 2023. However, the upper age limit may be relaxed for candidates from the reserved category. Through the recruitment drive, RPSC aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies in the organisation. Before applying for the post, candidates are required to read the notification properly.

Here is the direct link to the RPSC notification:

https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/RecruitmentAdvertisements/0542A1459C774C35AA63961A0A666293.pdf

What are the steps to apply for the RPSC ATP recruitment 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click to the link that reads – ‘ASSISTANT TOWN PLANNER (TOWN PLANNING DEPT.) EXAM – 2022’.

Step 3: Candidates are required to register on the SSO portal and apply for the post.

Step 4: To complete the process, students will be required to upload the documents, pay the necessary application fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Download and save your RPSC ATP recruitment form.

Step 6: Take a printout of your RPSC ATP recruitment form for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply for the post of ATP:

https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin?ru=RECRUITMENT

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/OBC/MBC (creamy layer) category will be required to pay Rs 350 as the application fee. The registration fee for the candidates from EWS/OBC/MBC (non-creamy layer) candidates is Rs 250 while for other reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 150.

RPSC will be selecting eligible candidates on the basis of the marks scored by them in the written examination. The recruitment examination will be carrying 150 marks. It will comprise 150 questions in Multiple-Choice Type format. The written exam will be held for two hours and thirty minutes. Negative marking will be there in the examination.

