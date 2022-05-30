RPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications for 55 posts of Hospital Care Taker begin today, check details

The candidates who want to apply for these posts should be between 18-40 years as on 1 January 2023. However, there are age relaxations for candidates from reserved categories

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is slated to start the application process for the post of Hospital Care Taker today. Those interested and eligible can apply on the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application is 29 June 2022. It is to be noted that the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 55 vacancies.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The candidate should be a Graduate with MBA/PGD (two year regular course) in Hospital Management/Hospital and Health Care Management/Hospital administration from a recognised institution.

The candidates should also possess knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari along with knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

What is the pay scale?

L-11 (Grade Pay - 4200/-)

What is the age limit?

The candidates who want to apply for these posts should be between 18-40 years as on 1 January 2023. However, there are age relaxations for candidates from reserved categories.

How will the selection be done?

Candidates should be selected through interviews. It is to be noted that a written examination may be conducted to shortlist candidates depending upon their number.

What are the steps to apply for RPSC Hospital Care Taker vacancy 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to apply link for ‘HOSPITAL CARE TAKER - 2022 (RPSC)’

Step 3: Register yourself on the SSO portal and apply for the vacancy

Step 4: Upload your documents, pay the fee and submit your application

Step 5: Download your application form and print it out for future correspondence

What is the application fee?

Applicants belonging to General category, as well as those from Creamy layer need to pay Rs 350.

Candidates belonging to Non Creamy Layer, Backward and Most Backward Classes and EWS will be required to pay a fee of Rs 250. SC and ST candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 150

Check this link for the official notification.

