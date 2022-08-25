RPSC Recruitment 2022 Application process reopens for Hospital Caretaker; check details

The RPSC has again invited the eligible applicants to register themselves for the hospital caretaker vacancies till 5 September 2022

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has reopened the application process for the recruitment of hospital caretaker. Earlier, the Commission had postponed the recruitment drive. Now, they have again invited applicants to register themselves for the vacancies till 5 September 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the online application form through the official recruitment portal of RPSC which is recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 55 posts of hospital caretaker. Among them, 50 vacancies are for Non-TSP and five for TSP. The selection will be done by evaluating the candidates through a written examination.

Read the RPSC Recruitment re-opening advertisement here

The test will consist of 150 marks and will be of 2 hours 30 minutes duration. The first part (30 marks) will test applicants on their general knowledge of Rajasthan. The second part (120 marks) will be based on hospital & healthcare management and administration. The aspirants will be shortlisted according to their performance in the examination.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: To apply for the vacancies, candidates must be 18-40 years as of 1 January 2023. Upper age limit relaxation is applicable for the reserved candidates, as per the RPSC. For detailed information about the eligibility criteria, applicants are advised to read the official notification available on the official RPSC website.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates must have graduated and possess an MBA or PGD degree (two-year regular courses) in hospital & healthcare management and administration. They should also have knowledge of the Rajasthani culture and a working experience of Hindi written in Devnagari script.

Read the vacancy details here

Application Fee:

The unreserved candidates and those from the BC or EBC (creamy layer) categories need to pay Rs 350.

The EWS, BC, and EBC (non-creamy layer) applicants need to pay Rs 250.

Candidates from the reserved categories will pay Rs 150.

Steps to follow while applying for RPSC Hospital Care Taker Recruitment:

Step 1: Go to the official website- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Hospital Caretaker – 2022 (RPSC)” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration on the SSO portal and continue with the application.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents, pay the required fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Download it and take out a printed copy for any future use.

