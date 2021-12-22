RPSC recruitment 2021: Application window for 337 Assistant Professor posts closes today

Interested candidates can apply for the RPSC Assistant Professor post till midnight tonight on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

The last day to apply for Assistant Professor (Medical Education) posts under the Rajasthan Public Service Commission is today, 22 December. Interested candidates can apply for the RPSC Assistant Professor post till midnight tonight on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Follow these steps to apply

-Visit the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

-Go to the Important links tab given on the main page

-Click on the link that reads ‘Apply Online’

-Register and completely fill the RPSC application form

-Pay the mentioned fee and submit the duly filled RPSC Assistant Professor form

-Keep a printout of the copy to use in the future

Direct link to apply for the exam is here - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the Unreserved category and OBC (creamy layer) will have to pay a fee of Rs 350. Those who are from the Backward Class/OBC (non-creamy layer) and EWS section will have to pay Rs 250 to apply for the posts. A sum of Rs 150 has to be paid by candidates belonging to other categories for their application fee.

Age

Applicants should be less than 37 years of age as on 1 January, 2022 to apply for the posts. An upper age relaxation is given to candidates who belong to reserved categories. However, there is no upper age limit for widows and divorcee women.

Educational Qualification

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a Master’s Degree in the relevant subject which they are applying for. For all detailed eligibility qualifications, applicants can refer to the official notice given on the website.

Direct link to official notification is here.

The selection process for Assistant Professor post in Medical Education will consist of a screening test carried out for all registered candidates. Those who qualify the screening round will be called for an interview.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is conducting a recruitment drive for a total of 337 Assistant Professor posts in the State Medical Education Department which includes vacancies in both, the Broad Specialty and Super Specialty group.