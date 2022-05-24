RPSC announces 55 vacancies for post of Hospital Care Taker, check details

Candidates should be between 18-40 years as of 1 January 2023. There is a relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories. The commission will shortlist candidates via interviews and screening test may also be held if there is a huge number of applications are received

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified about the online applications for recruitment to the posts of Hospital Care Taker. Those eligible and interested can apply online for the vacancies on the official website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in - from 30 May to 29 June.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies which includes 5 TSP and 50 non-TSP.

What is the Eligibility criteria?

The candidates should be between 18-40 years as of 1 January 2023. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

What is the Educational Qualification required?

The aspiring candidate should be a Graduate and MBA/PGD (two-year regular course) in Hospital Administration/ Hospital Management/ Hospital and Health Care Management from a recognised institution. Applicants should possess working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and should have knowledge about Rajasthan’s Culture.

What is the Selection process?

The commission will shortlist candidates via interviews and screening test may also be held if there is a huge number of applications are received.

What is the Application Fee?

Candidates belonging to unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category will have to pay a fee of Rs 350 while candidates belonging to EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) category will be required to pay a fee of Rs 250. On the other hand, Rs 150 is applicable for candidates from the reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Candidates are required to follow these steps for applying to the RPSC Hospital Care Taker Vacancies.

Step 1: Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply Online Link

Step 3: Fill your application form

Step 4: Upload the documents that are required

Step 5: Pay your application fee

Step 6: Print your application form and submit it

Check the official notification here.

