RPSC AAO recruitment 2022: Hall tickets released; check rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the day of the exam, candidates must carry their admit card along with a passport-size photograph and an identity proof for verification purposes
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the admit card for the assistant agriculture officer (AAO) and chemist exam. RPSC AAO exam is scheduled to be held on 28 May from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the chemist exam is scheduled for 29 May. It is to be noted that the time for both the exams is the same.
Thee recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 vacancies of assistant agriculture Officer under the agriculture department of the state. For the position of chemist under the Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Department, notification for one vacancy has been released.
Steps to download the admit card
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on admit card link for the desired post
Step 3: Click on the ‘Get Admit Card’ link on the
Step 4: Login using your credentials and click on ‘Submit’
Step 5: Your RPSC admit card will then appear on the screen
Step 6: Save your RPSC hall ticket for future use
Here is the direct link for the RPSC admit card.
Applicants should check the exam hall ticket for details such as name of the candidate, name of exam, exam date and the examination centre. In case of any issues, candidates need to contact the Rajasthan Public Service Commission immediately so that the corrections can be done and they do not face a problem in appearing for the exam.
It is important for the candidates to remember that they should carry their admit card along with a passport-size photograph and an identity proof for verification purposes.
For more information and updates related to the exam, candidates are advised to keep checking the RPSC website.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
RPSC Senior Teacher recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 9,760 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
The vacancies are available for Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science, Urdu and Punjabi teachers
RPSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for various posts ends today; check direct link here
The commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 53 vacancies in the reputed organisation.
RPSC recruitment 2022: Application process for over 50 posts begins, here’s how to apply
According to an official notification released by RPSC, the deadline to apply for the posts is 2 March, 11.59 pm