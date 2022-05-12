Reschedule NEET PG 2022: IMA writes to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, cites these reasons

IMA also said there were many medical aspirants who were serving as COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic, due to which their final examinations stand delayed and internship requirement has not been fulfilled, thus they are unable to appear in the exam

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has on Wednesday written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting him reconsider and reschedule the NEET-PG 2022 exam, which is currently scheduled to be held on 21 May.

In the letter, the IMA said they want the NEET PG 2022 date to be further pushed as the entrance examination is clashing with NEET PG 2021 counselling and therefore, aspirants are getting less time to prepare.

"The NEET-PG 2021 was held five months after the scheduled date in the month of September 2021. Then the counselling scheduled to begin from 25 October, 2021, was also initiated (in January 2022) after a delay due to a pending decision on seat reservations and was further delayed owing to the Supreme Court ruling of 31 March, 2022, which ordered cancellation and conduct of special round of counselling for the mop-up round," IMA's letter read.

"As a result of the delayed counselling schedule, NEET PG 2022 was deferred from April 2022 to May 2022, so that the candidates could appear for the final stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2021 and can still have plenty of time for preparation and reappearance for the next NEET PG 2022 exam if they failed to secure a seat this year," it said.

The letter further stated that the AIQ Counselling anticipated to be completed by the end of March 2022, is still in process and is uncertain if it will end by 7 May. "The several States will also be finishing the counselling around the middle of May 2022," it added.

Pointing out the delay in All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for NEET PG 2021, IMA said the difference between the NEET PG 2022 date and the completion of 2021 counselling is very short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for such an extremely difficult exam like NEET-PG.

IMA also said that there were many medical aspirants who were serving as COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic, due to which their final examinations stand delayed and internship requirement has not been fulfilled, thus they are unable to appear in the exam.

Pointing out various scenarios and the Supreme Court judgments on the timetable for postgraduate courses, the IMA stressed the need to defer NEET 2022 examinations as it "concerns career paths of lakhs of medical graduates".

"Since the NEET PG 2022 examination date is 21 May 2022, we request your timely intervention and urgent consideration of postponement of the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time, so that, the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants have adequate time to prepare and appear for the upcoming NEET-PG 2022 examination and the eligibility of all interns is also ensured," the IMA said.

"We are sure that the issue shall be dealt with urgency by granting the prayer as made herein above in larger academic and societal interest as a whole," it further said.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the plea regarding the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination on 13 May, providing hope to the medical students.

