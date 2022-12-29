A total of 5000 undergraduate (UG) and 100 postgraduate (PG) scholarships have been announced by the Reliance Foundation on the 90th birth anniversary of Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani. The Reliance Foundation stated that 5,000 merit-cum-means UG scholarships of up to Rs 2 lakh and up to 100 merit-based PG scholarships of up to Rs 6 lakh will be awarded to students. The scholarships will be provided for the entire duration of the study. Students are able to apply for the scholarships till 14 February 2023. The foundation is also going to award 50,000 scholarships for students pursuing higher education in India over the next 10 years. The scholarship will be provided for the academic year 2022-2023.

Only first-year undergraduate student students, whose household income is below Rs 15 lakh, are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The programme also aims to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students.

Students pursuing education in these fields will be selected for the scholarship on the basis of their merit:

Computer Science

Artificial Intelligence

Mathematics and Computing

Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering

Renewable and New Energy

Material Science and Engineering and Life Sciences

Mechanical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Nita Ambani, Founder, and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said “My father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani was a big believer in the power and potential of our youth.” She went on to add that she and her husband Mukesh Ambani, continue to believe that if given proper support, this generation will script “the most glorious next chapter of India’s growth story.”

According to the press release, the Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarship, introduced in 1996, and the Reliance Foundation Scholarships, launched in 2020, have impacted the lives of 13,000 youth till now. The scholarships have helped students pursue higher education from premier institutes, as per the official statement by the foundation.

The Reliance Foundation scholarships intend to motivate India’s youth towards educational excellence and encourage their professional growth. According to Reliance Foundation, its scholarships have nurtured highly talented UG and PG students holistically to empower them for the betterment of the world.

