Registration process for IGNOU December TEE 2022 to end today, here's how to apply

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU will close the registration for the IGNOU Term End Examination, TEE December 2022 today, 31 October. Candidates who want to register for the exam can do so on the official website. They can also apply from 1 November to 15 November with an additional late fee of Rs 1,100. The registrations for the exams started on 30 September, 2022 and the last date to register is 31 October. The examination is scheduled in two shifts from 10 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM from 2 December to 5 January 2023.

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 200 per course which includes practical/lab courses.

What are the steps to apply for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to IGNOU December TEE 2022 form link.

Go through the instructions carefully and then click on the online application form tab.

Fill in your programme code, enrollment number, and then select your exam centre region.

Pay your IGNOU December TEE application fee.

Submit the form.

Download, and take a print out of your IGNOU December TEE application form.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the last date to submit assignments. Candidates can now submit their assignments, dissertation, field work journals, final project, and internship reports till 31 October.

While filling the examination form, candidates will have an option to choose the IGNOU exam centre 2022 of their choice. It should be noted that the university has the right to make the final decision. There are a total of 831 IGNOU exam centres, including 59 in jails for inmates. The candidates will be receiving the admit card or hall ticket a week before the commencement of the exam. The admit card will have the guidelines and details regarding the IGNOU exam centre 2022.

