Registration process for BPSC 67th Mains exam ends today, check steps to apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC will be closing the registration process for BPSC 67th Mains Exam today, 6 December. All those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam and want to appear for the Mains exam should register on the official web portal. The BPSC 67th Prelim exam was conducted in September and the result was declared on 17 November. Bihar Public Service Commission will hold the selection process in 3 stages including Prelims, Mains and Interview rounds. Candidates will have to clear all the rounds to be selected for recruitment. The recruitment drive is being held for 802 vacancies in the Bihar state government.

What are the steps to apply for the BPSC 67th Mains Exam?

Visit the official site of BPSC.

Go to the apply online tab and click on the link that reads “B.P.S.C. Online Application”.

On the next page that opens, scroll down and go to the link which reads, “67th Combined (Main) competitive examination”.

Then the aspirant will be required to log in by filling in their username and password, then fill the application form.

Attach the documents needed and submit the same.

Download the BPSC confirmation page and take its printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the BPSC exam.

Candidates should know that it is necessary to pay the application fee online before submitting the form. According to the notice, once the candidates have submitted the BPSC application form, they would be given the facility to edit it. The starting date and last date to edit forms will be announced soon. Those who clear the mains exam will have to sit for the interview. For more details, visit the BPSC’s official web portal.

