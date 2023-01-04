Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will today, 4 January end the online application process for recruitment to the vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department. Eligible candidates can apply for different posts on the official web portal at apsc.nic.in. Assam Public Service Commission has released 63 posts for Assistant Engineer under the Water Resources Department. The candidates can check the official notice from the official web portal for basic information about the recruitment like salary, vacancy, eligibility criteria, etc. The deadline to pay the application fee is 6 January 2023. The candidate must not be less than 21 years and more than 38 years to apply for APSC AE Recruitment 2022. Age Relaxation will be given as per government norms.

What is the educational qualification required?

The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engineering (B.E or B.Tech in Civil Engineering ) from a University that is recognised by the government or should have passed (Part A & B) of AMIE (India) in Civil Engineering.

What are the steps to apply for AE (Civil) posts?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Commission at apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the“Online Recruitment Portal”.

Step 3: Go to “Apply Here” against Assistant Engineer (Civil) under the Water Resources Department.

Step 4: Register and apply for the AE (Civil) vacancies.

Step 5: Fill in your details, upload the required documents, and pay the AE Civil application fee.

Step 6: Submit the AE Civil Application form and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the AE Civil notification:

http://apsc.nic.in/advt_2022/Advt_22_2022.pdf

What is the application fee?

The applicants belonging to the General/EWS category should pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category are required to pay Rs 150. Candidates belonging to the BPL/PwBD category are not required to pay a fee.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.